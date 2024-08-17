Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes $209,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 591,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

