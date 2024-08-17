Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes $914,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 380,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,495. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.