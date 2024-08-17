Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
