Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.