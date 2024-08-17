Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFIX. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $498,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

PFIX traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,759. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $114.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.