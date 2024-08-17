Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,131,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 3,165,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 444.0 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
SHTDF remained flat at $2.34 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $2.96.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
