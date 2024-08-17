Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,131,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 3,165,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 444.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

SHTDF remained flat at $2.34 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.