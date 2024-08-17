Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.35

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

