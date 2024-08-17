Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SDHC opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $37.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

