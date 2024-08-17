Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,442.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($18.42).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Softcat to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($24.90) to GBX 1,490 ($19.02) in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.96) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,637 ($20.90) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,601.83. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,855 ($23.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,871.93, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

