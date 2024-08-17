SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 10.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.62. 968,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,198,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,627,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

