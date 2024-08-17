Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,187.19% and a negative return on equity of 382.31%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 18.8 %

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

