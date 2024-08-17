Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.24. 38,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,960. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

