Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

SMBC opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $613.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,851,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $900,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $861,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $801,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

