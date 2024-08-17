SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,446,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 632,256 shares.The stock last traded at $30.70 and had previously closed at $30.70.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

