SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,538 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $63,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. 5,463,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

