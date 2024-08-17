SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.73

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.73 and traded as high as $76.72. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 9,883,294 shares.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,474,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 224.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after buying an additional 272,912 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,705.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 263,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 256,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 178,587.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after buying an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

