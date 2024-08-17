Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Short Interest Update

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 227,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spectaire Stock Performance

Shares of SPEC remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,558. Spectaire has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11).

Spectaire Company Profile

Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, an integrated hardware, software, and data platform for logistics and supply chain players that uses mass spectrometry to directly measure their emissions.

