Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 478 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Verint Systems worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 271,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verint Systems

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.