Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 13,071 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 1.20% of Matrix Service worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Matrix Service by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 74,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on MTRX

About Matrix Service

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.