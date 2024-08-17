Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Lantheus accounts for about 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Lantheus worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Lantheus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,198 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 488,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,541. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

