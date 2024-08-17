Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $97.07. 3,472,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,973. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

View Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.