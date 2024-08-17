Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,507. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.