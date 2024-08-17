Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,874,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,654. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

