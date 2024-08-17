Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 29.7% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

NYSE WM traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $205.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

