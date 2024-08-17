Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for about 0.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.60. 1,209,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

