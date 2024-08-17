Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,336,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,062,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

