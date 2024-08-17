Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,540 shares of company stock worth $879,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

