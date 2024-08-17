Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $118.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

SBUX opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.