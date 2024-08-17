Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,540 shares of company stock worth $879,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

