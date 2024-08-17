Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $92.98 and last traded at $93.61. 4,519,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,929,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

Specifically, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,910,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

