Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 3.4%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.79 and last traded at $92.68. Approximately 13,764,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,772,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,540 shares of company stock worth $879,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after acquiring an additional 221,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

