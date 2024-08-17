Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $81.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,540 shares of company stock worth $879,291. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

