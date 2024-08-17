Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. Starco Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 70.35%.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STCB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

About Starco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.