Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. Starco Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 70.35%.
Starco Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STCB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
About Starco Brands
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Starco Brands
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is a Dividend King?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.