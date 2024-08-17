Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $93.35

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.35 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 94.75 ($1.21). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.17), with a volume of 16,381 shares changing hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £367.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,328.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.03.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

