Steem Hits Market Cap of $77.87 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Steem has a market cap of $77.87 million and $9.86 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,553.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.77 or 0.00578930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00112962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00250890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00072150 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,179,312 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

