Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading Up 4%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 21,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 37,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $298.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.54.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
