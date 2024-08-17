Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading Up 4%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 21,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 37,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $298.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 883.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 67,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.