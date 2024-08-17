Stifel Nicolaus Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Genuity Capital Markets reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Shares of QSR opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,711,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,393,264,000 after purchasing an additional 466,929 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $965,049,000 after acquiring an additional 141,468 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,907,000 after acquiring an additional 536,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,398,000 after purchasing an additional 773,783 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

