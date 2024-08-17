Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in July

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

