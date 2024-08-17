StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.