StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 13.3 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

