StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 13.3 %
New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at New Concept Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.