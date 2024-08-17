StockNews.com Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Sell

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

CPRI traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 1,464,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. Capri has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $166,766,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,080,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after buying an additional 756,425 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,652,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $17,681,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

