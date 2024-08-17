StockNews.com Downgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. Benchmark boosted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Criteo from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get Criteo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRTO

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $213,780.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $213,780.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,463 shares of company stock valued at $755,267 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.