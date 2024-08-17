StockNews.com Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.17.

NYSE:ATO opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $132.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Atmos Energy by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

