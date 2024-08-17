StockNews.com Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

