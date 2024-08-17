Stratis Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $30,959.26 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.60 or 0.04404101 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

