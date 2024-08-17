Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Stratus Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $198.86 million, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $80,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,147,378 shares in the company, valued at $33,273,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock worth $148,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.