Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Argus boosted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPH stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.44. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $254.61 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

