SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Down 3.2%

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

SUIC Worldwide Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

About SUIC Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SUIC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUIC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.