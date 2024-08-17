Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.10.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.04. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,000. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

