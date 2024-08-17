Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.27

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$57.27 and last traded at C$56.91, with a volume of 1023780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.46.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.94. The stock has a market cap of C$71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

