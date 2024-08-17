Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 101,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 592,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

